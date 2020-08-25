Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the Bihar STET 2019 examination today, according to Times of India. The admit card will be released on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbstet2019.in.

The exam has already been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and is now scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 21. This is a re-exam of an exam conducted in January which was cancelled due to some irregularities at a few centres.

Around 2.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of January and all these candidates are now scheduled to appear again in the September exam.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.