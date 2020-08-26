Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued the remaining admit cards for the first phase of UET and PET 2020 examination on Tuesday, August 25. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the UET and PET exam scheduled to be conducted on or before August 31 can download the admit card from the official website, bhuonline.in.

The BHU is conducting the first phase of the UET and PET 2020 entrance exams from August 24 to August 31. The university had issued admit card initially for exams scheduled from August 24 to August 28. The remaining exams’ admit card scheduled in the first phase has been issued now.

Here are the direct links to download UET and PET 2020 admit cards:

This year the UET and PET 2020 exams are being conducted in a delayed manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of entrance exams will be conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams.

The second phase is for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.

The university has also released the timetable for the second phase of the UET examinations scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to September 18.

Here is the direct link to access the UET timetable for 1st and 2nd phase.