As call to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exam grows, NTA official once again said that the entrance exams will be conducted as per the schedule, reports NDTV. Students and parents have been using social media to demand postponement of the exams along with several opposition parties joining the chorus.

NTA clarified on Tuesday the exams will be conducted as per the schedule and safety of students is its priority. The official said that NTA will be increasing the number of exam centres and will accommodate fewer students in a room to maintain physical distancing during the exam. Along with it staggered entry and exit strategy will be implemented and alternate seating arrangements will be made, reports NDTV.

Several opposition parties including Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, DMK among others have demanded for the postponement of the exams. Meanwhile, ANI reports that Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with all the CMs of states ruled by Congress today to discuss the issue of the JEE Main and NEET exams.

Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with CMs of Congress-ruled states today to discuss NEET, JEE exams issue and GST



JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of April and May but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JEE Main will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET UG 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

Students have been stating that the conducting the exams amid the pandemic is not safe for the students. They have also highlighted the lack of transportation facility due to the pandemic will make it difficult for students to reach the centre, especially in states like Bihar where there are just two exam centres for NEET.

The government and NTA have iterated several times that conducting the exams are important as students might lose a year due to further postponement. They have also assured that strict COVID-19 precautions will be taken at all centres.