National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 examination admit card a while ago today, August 26. All the candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA has already issued standard operating procedures with regards to the COVID-19 precautions and how the agency plans to keep the students safe amid the pandemic. Students should go through the advisory issued by the NTA and precautions that one must take, which is available in this direct link.

Here is the direct link download the NEET UG 2020 admit card.

There has been a growing demand from students, parents, and various political parties to postpone the exam; however, NTA has clarified as late as yesterday that it is going to stick with the exam schedule.

NEET was scheduled to be conducted in May but had to postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. Pleas were filed in the Supreme Court for the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET UG exam; however, the Court gave the green light to the agency to conduct the exam in September.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental courses offered at various institutions throughout the country. This year even AIIMS and JIPMER will be conducting their admission process based on NEET scores. Around 15 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.

How to download NEET UG admit card: