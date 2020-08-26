IIT Delhi has released the updated brochure for the JEE Advanced 2020 examination on August 25. The registration process for the JEE Advanced will begin from September 11 and the last day to apply for the same is September 16. The exam is set to be conducted on September 27.

JEE Advanced is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IIT colleges spread across various cities in India. The candidate must be placed in the top 250,000 rank in JEE Main exam to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Here is the direct link to access the JEE Advanced 2020 updated brochure.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of May but had to be postponed due to the postponement of JEE Main exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6, admit card for which has already been issued.

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. The paper 1 will conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and each question paper will consist of of separate sections on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The admit card for the exam will be issued on September 21, 2020.