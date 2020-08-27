At least six states and one union territory may approach the Supreme Court with a petition to postpone the JEE Main and NEET UG 2020 examination scheduled to be conducted in September, reports Times of India. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi with seven chief ministers from various states and union territory.

The states and union territory which have decided to approach the SC include Punjab, Rajastham Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Pondicherry. All these states are ruled by Congress or allies except for West Bengal which is ruled by Trinamool Congress.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not attend the meeting; however, the party has stated that they oppose conducting the exam amid the COVID-19 situation, adds the report. Apart from that Tamil Nadu government ruled by AIADMC and which is an ally of BJP has also requested for the postponement of the exam.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee in the meeting yesterday said, “Let us go to the Supreme Court. Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for the students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy. We have t o speak up for the children.”

It should be noted that SC has already given a green light to NTA for the conduct of the entrance exams in the month of September. JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET UG 2020 is scheduled for September 13.

NTA has clarified that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule and safety of students will be of utmost priority. NTA will be increasing the number of exam centres and will accommodate fewer students in a room to maintain physical distancing during the exam. Along with it staggered entry and exit strategy will be implemented and alternate seating arrangements will be made.

Students have been stating that the conducting the exams amid the pandemic is not safe for the students. They have also highlighted the lack of transportation facility due to the pandemic will make it difficult for students to reach the centre, especially in states like Bihar where there are just two exam centres for NEET.