Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and JNUT Hyderabad have finalised the date for TS ECET 2020 exam. The exam which was tentatively scheduled for August 31 will now be conducted on that date. The hall ticket for the TS ECET 2020 exam is expected to be released today or tomorrow.

Once the hall ticket or admit card is released, it can be downloaded from the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam has been postponed multiple times and now scheduled for August 31. The exam is Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree holders. This year the TSCHE is conducting the exam in collaboration with JNTU Hyderabad.

The exam is conducted for lateral admission to 2nd year BE/BTech courses and 2nd year Pharmacy courses offered in the state of Telangana. The application process for the exam this year began on February 24 and went on until July 15.

