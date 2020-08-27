Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has decided to postpone the Rajasthan 2020 PTET examination once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam has been postponed multiple times this year and now the September 6 exam has also been postponed this year.

The official website states that the new dates will be issued soon. It is expected that the official website will be updated soon with the revised schedule. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website, ptetdcb2020.org for further updates.

The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed 2-year course or BA B.Ed/BSC B.Ed 4-year integrated course offered across the state of Rajasthan which was initially scheduled to be conducted May 10th and then on August 16, 2020.

A previous notification had said that around 4.81 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the entrance exams of which 3.27 lakh have applied for the B.Ed exam and 1.53 lakh for the integrated 4-year course.

The state of Rajasthan has registered more than 75,000 COVID-19 patients with a death toll of more than 990 patients. The total COVID-19 cases nationwide crossed the 33 lakh mark on Wednesday with a death toll crossing 60 thousand mark.