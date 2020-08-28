The Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) has once again postponed the CLAT 2020 examination. The exam will be conducted on September 28. The information regarding the postponement was provided on the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam this year has been postponed multiple times already. This postponement was promoted due to the lockdown situation, especially in the states of West Bengal and Bihar, said the notification.

The notification said, “The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates scheduled for 7th September, 2020 has been postponed to Monday, the 28th September, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM.”

Moreover, the notification also suggested candidates to visit the official website regularly for latest updates. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and now has been postponed.

Here is the direct link to access the CLAT 2020 postponement notification.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.