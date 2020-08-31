National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the JEE Main (April) 2020 examination from tomorrow. A few opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court demanding the postponement of the exam due to the COVID-19 situation. However, it should be noted that the Court had earlier given its go-ahead to the agency to conduct the exam.

Around 9 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the exam which will be conducted from September 1 to September 6. Students have been flooding the social media sites with many students requesting the government to postpone the exams due to the COVID-19 situation, lack of transportation, problems maintaining physical distancing at the exam centre, flood situation in some regions among others.

NTA has released standard operating procedure (SOPs) for all the exam centres and has ensured that all measures will be taken to safeguard candidates from the infection. Moreover, some states have announced that they will be providing free transportation and accommodation for JEE Main and NEET candidates.

Odisha to provide transportation and accommodation

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, announced that the state will provide transportation and free accommodation to all the candidates appearing for the JEE Main and NEET exam free of cost. Engineering colleges’ hostels will be provided for accommodating students who are traveling to centres far from their homes.

Candidates who require transportation in the state must inform the nodal officer. CM has director opening of nodal centres at all districts and candidates need to contact them to request for transportation.

MP and Chhattisgarh to provide free transportation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also given asked District Collectors to make arrangements for transportation to candidates to take them to the exam centre and bringing them back. He said buses, mini-buses, jeeps, etc should be ensured based on the number of candidates appearing for the examination.

परीक्षा में शामिल हो रही छात्राओं के साथ उनके एक अभिभावक को भी यात्रा की अनुमति होगी, यात्रा निःशुल्क होगी और इसके लिए कोई राशि नहीं ली जाएगी। इसका व्यय राज्य शासन द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 30, 2020

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced that free transportation will be provided for all JEE Main and NEET 2020 candidates in the state. The candidates should click on this direct link to register to avail this facility or call 181.

Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on https://t.co/gFyNJAUyqh from August 31. — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) August 30, 2020

IIT Alumni Launch Portal for Transporation

Moreover, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay with the help of alumni have launched a portal to connect candidates in need of a transport to people who are willing to provide one. Candidates and students can register on the website and raise a request for a ride. Here is the direct link to access the website.

Adivsory to Students/Candidates

NTA has released an set of advisory and instructions to the students participating in the JEE Main examination which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow. The NTA has assured that the number of centres have been increased to maintain physical distancing, alternate seating arrangements have been made, and staggered entry and exit will be followed.

Here is the direct link to check the full advisory for JEE Main candidates.

Things students must be aware of: