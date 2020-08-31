West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will release the first allotment result for the WBJEE 2020 counselling process today, August 31. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the WBJEE 2020 counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The seat acceptance and payment of provisional admission fees based on the first allotment result need to be done on or before September 5, 2020. In-cycle upgradation will be done on September 7 and admission fees must be paid before September 9, 2020.

This year there will be three allotment rounds. The registration process for the second allotment round will begin from September 11 and the allotment result for the second round will be released on September 24. The third allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 19.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 counselling website.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal

The counselling process for the WBJEE 2020 began on August 12 and the registration for the first round went on until August 25. All the necessary documents had to be uploaded by August 26.