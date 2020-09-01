Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2020 Civil Services preliminary examination admit card today, September 1. The admit card this year has been released much before than expected. UPSC is scheduled to conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4.

All the candidates who have applied to appear for the preliminary exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsconline,nic.in. The admit card for Indian Forest Services exam which is also scheduled for October 4 is expected to be released soon.

Generally, UPSC released admit cards for its exams three weeks before the scheduled exam date. This year the preliminary exam has been released more than 2 months before the exam. This could be due to COVID-19 disruption so that candidates get make arrangements for transportation.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC Civil Services prelim exam admit card.

UPSC conducts Civil Services exam every year for appointing candidates to IAS, IPS, IRS, and India Foreign Services along with various Grade A and Grade B positions. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in May but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Keeping in mind the changes in the situation of candidates due to the pandemic, the Commission had given an option for candidates to change their exam centre in the month of July and had given an option for candidates to withdraw their application in the month of August.

How to download UPSC Civil Services prelim admit card: