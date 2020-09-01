Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 12th board examination revaluation result on August 31, 2020. The result can be accessed on the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE 12th result was declared on July 13 and application process for revaluation was conducted in the month of July. Now the result of the revaluation has been declared. The students can access the Updated Result after Revaluation, Result Later, and Combined Result for Compartment candidates on the website.

Here is the direct link for CBSE revaluation result.

Around 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year for the 12th class which had been disrupted significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the months of February and March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The situation around the pandemic remained a threat throughout the month of June and the board informed in the Supreme Court that the 10th and 12th class exams have been cancelled and students will be assessed based on the subjects already conducted and internal assessment for the remaining subjects.

Students who would want to appear for the remaining subjects for the 12th class will be given a chance to appear for the exam which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in September.

How to check the CBSE 12th revaluation result: