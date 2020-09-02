Tamil Nadu government is making arrangements to conduct the university final year exams after September 15, according to Times of India. The detailed schedule for the examination will be released in the next few days and all the exams will be conducted in person rather than online or other alternate modes, adds the report.

The information was relayed by Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, who asked students to start preparing for the exam. Around 4 lakh students are set to appear in various final year exams including courses related to Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, and other professional courses

The statement released by the minister said that arrangements are being made to conduct the final year exams after September 15. The exam schedule and centre details will be released. Students have to appear in person to give the exam, adds the report.

UGC has allowed universities to use other modalities including online exam, open book exam, assignment based exam among others to evaluate the students. However, Tamil Nadu government has decided to go with the in-person examination.

It should be noted that the Tamil Nadu government had asked for NTA to postpone the NEET and JEE Main exam due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. These exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to September 13.