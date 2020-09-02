Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative result dates for various exams on September 1. The much awaited 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III result will be declared on October 4, 2020.

2018 Junior Engineer (JE) Paper II result will be declared on September 21 and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 Paper II result will be declared on October 31.

Over the past few days, CGL 2018 aspirants have flooded the social media demanding SSC to declare the 2018 CGL result soon along with the demand to RRB to conduct the NTPC exam. SSC has now finally announced the result date for CGL

The full list of the future results can be accessed on this link.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.