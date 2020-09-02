Odisha and Haryana state governments have announced that the state universities will conduct the UG and PG final year exam in accordance with the deadline mandated by the UGC.

The exam will be conducted in the month of September itself and timetable for the same will be issued soon by the universities, reports Times of India. The result for the exams in both the states will be declared in the month of October.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said today that the exam in the state can be held online, offline, blended, multiple choice, open book as prescribed by the UGC, reports Times of India. Universities and colleges will take the decision on the date and mode of examination.

Meanwhile, Haryana minister said that in a meeting of Higher Education Council and VCs, it was decided that the exams will be conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions, reports Times of India. It was not clear about the mode of exams; however, it seems that the state is planning for an in-person exam and students will have to appear at the exam centre.

Both the states had a meeting with education department and VCs before reaching to this conclusion. These states had earlier cancelled all the university exams. However, after Supreme Court said that states cannot cancel exams without the consent of the UGC, now these states will conduct the exams.

Candidates are suggested to keep checking the university websites for latest updates and timetable of the exam.