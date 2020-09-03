Health Ministry issues SOPs for exams; staffs and candidates from containment zones not allowed
The SOP was released after the JEE Main 2020 exam kick-started on September 1. JEE Main and NEET exams allow candidates from containment zones to appear.
Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures for conducting examinations. The timing of the issuance of these SOPs is a bit odd as JEE Main exam is already underway since September 1.
Moreover, SOPs issued by NTA for JEE Main and NEET UG exam do not agree with the SOPs issued by the health ministry on certain points. Pertinent among them is the SOP issued by the Ministry that says examinees and staff from containment zones will not be allowed to appear for the exam. However, NTA SOPs make no mention of candidates from containment zones.
Apart from JEE Main and NEET exams, several other entrance exams including ICAR UG, UGC-NET, CSIR NET, CLAT, state-level entrance exams, university exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of September. These exams will have to follow these guidelines.
Here are the highlights of SOPs issued by the Health Ministry, as reported by NewIndianExpress.com:
- Exam centres should not be in containment zones.
- Candidates/examinees and staff from containment zones should not be allowed in the exam centre. Alternate arrangements should be made for such candidates to appear or a future exam date should be provided.
- Standard norms on face masks, availability of hand sanitisers, and physical distancing need to be followed at all times at the centre.
- Symptomatic candidates should be referred to a health centre and alternate arrangements should be made available for them to appear for the exam. If symptomatic candidate insists on attending the exam, an isolation room should be provided for them to appear for the exam.
- Adequate space in rooms, corridors, and other areas should be provided to maintain physical distancing.
- Self-declaration form on health status should be provided along with the admit card which candidates need to submit. Staff should also submit this self-declaration form.