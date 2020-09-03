Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has released the 2020 EAMCET hall ticket for Engineering entrance today, September 3. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Engineering part of the EAMCET 2020 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

EAMCET Engineering exam will be conducted from September 9 to September 14. All candidates are supposed to go through their hall ticket carefully for detailed instructions regarding the venue, exam date and time, and COVID-19 precautions.

The Agriculture entrance exam for the EAMCET this year will be conducted on September 28 and September 29. The hall ticket for this will be issued on September 21.

Here is the direct link to download the TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket.

EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered in the state of Telangana. This year TSCHE is conducting the exam along with JNTU Hyderabad. The exam had to postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

How to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: