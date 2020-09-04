Rajasthan Police Constable 2019 recruitment exam dates have been finally revealed. The exam will be conducted on November 6, November 7, November 8, reports NDTV. More detail regarding the exam is expected to be released soon.

The information was relayed Rajasthan Police DGP Bhupendra Singh on Thursday. He also informed that the recruitment process has received more than 17 lakh applications. The exam will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 precautions, he added.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 5000 vacancies. The application process was conducted from December 4, 2019. The preliminary exam was initially expected to be conducted in February 2020 but was postponed for various reasons.

The preliminary exam will be for 100 marks consisting of 150 questions from Reasoning Skills, Computer Skills, General Awareness, Laws for Women and Children, and History and Culture of Rajasthan. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the PST/PMT round and Medical exam and skill test.