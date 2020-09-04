National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the ICAR UG 2020 examination. The ICAR UG will be conducted on September 16, September 17, and September 22. Moreover, NTA has also released the exam dates for ICAR PG and ICAR JRF/SRF. These exams will be conducted on September 23.

ICAR UG was scheduled to be conducted on September 7 and September 8 and candidates were awaiting for the admit cards to be released. However, NTA just released a notification in which it said that the due to the dates clashing with the Delhi University Entrance Test and IPMAT and NRTI, the dates for the ICAR have been changed.

NTA also said that the admit card along with other details of the ICAR exam will be released 10 days before the exam. Thus, it can be expected that the ICAR UG 2020 admit card will be released on Monday, September 7.

Here is the direct link to check the exam date notification.

ICAR exam is conducted for admissions to various UG, PG & Ph.D agricultural courses. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.