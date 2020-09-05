Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its 10th and 12th Compartment Exam date sheet for this year on September 4. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the compartment exam can check the timetable on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The Compartment Exam this year will be conducted from September 22 to September 30. The 10th exam will begin on September 22 and will go on until September 28. The 12th class will start on September 22 but will end on September 30.

Here are the direct links to check the CBSE Compartment exam date sheet

CBSE in its notification said that the parents must make children aware of the COVID-19 precautions. All students must bring their own hand sanitisers to the exam. and cover their mouth and nose with a facemask. The students must also follow the physical distancing protocol during the exam.

CBSE had said in the Supreme Court yesterday that it had plans to conduct the compartment exams in the last week of September. The board was defending its decision against a petition filed in the Court to cancel the compartment due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE argued that the all COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the exam centre. The number of centres have been increased to more than 1200 and each room will accommodate no more than 12 students.