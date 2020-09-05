Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the class 12th Arts and Vocational stream result today, September 5. The results were issued on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The students scored a pass percentage of 67.57% in the Arts stream. Girls scored a pass percentage of 75.48 and scored better than boys who managed just 57.5%, according to Times of India.

Here is the direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts stream result.

The Science stream result was declared on August 12 and Commerce stream result was issued on August 19. The pass percentage in Science stream was 70.21% and for Commerce was 74.95%.

How to check Odisha 12th 2020 result

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in Click on the result link for CHSE Arts stream exam. Enter your exam roll number and submit to view the result Download the result for future reference

More than 25 thousand students had appeared for the Commerce stream and around 2.18 lakh students had appeared for the Arts stream. More than 98 thousand students had appeared for the exam this year from the Science stream.