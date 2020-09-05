The University of Lucknow has released the answer keys for the Uttar Pradesh JEE B.Ed. Entrance Test today, according to Hindustan Times. The answer keys were also released on its official website today, September 5.

All the students who had appeared for the entrance exam can check the answer keys on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The top spot was bagged by Pankaj Kumar from Sitapur this year. The answer keys are available on the official website but the result link is not visible on the website of now. The Hindustan Times report has provided a direct link to check the result.

Here is the direct link to check the UP B.Ed. JEE result.

The answer keys for both the papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, have been released. No other information regarding raising objections against the answers have been provided as of now.

Here are the direct links to access the UP JEE B.Ed. Entrance Exam answer keys:

University of Lucknow had conducted the B.Ed. Entrance exam on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam and the exam was conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed courses offered by various universities and colleges in the state. The exam was conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions and was one of the first exams in the state to be conducted post COVID-19 lockdown.

How to download UP B.Ed JEE 2020 answer keys: