UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) or JEECUP 2020 examination admit card has been released for various groups. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the JEECUP 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and September 15. The Group A exam will be conducted on September 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the Group E1 and E2 will be conducted on the same day from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEECUP 2020 exam for B, C, D, F, G, H, and I will be conducted on September 15 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The exam for K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will also be conducted on September 15 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEECUP examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP.

How to download the JEECUP admit card: