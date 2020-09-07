Bharti Airtel has released its new unlimited Xstream Fiber broadband plans with prices as low as Rs. 499 per month. Apart from the broadband plans, the telco also offers Airtel Xstream Bundle which includes Xstream Android 4K set-top box along with all its Xstream Fiber plans. This plan will also come with access to Airtel Xtreme app, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.

The new broadband plans start at Rs. 499 with up to 40Mbps speeds. The Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999 plans will have a data speed of 100Mbps, 200Mbps, 300Mbps, and 1Gbps, respectively.

All these plans come with unlimited voice calling for the customers who have availed of a landline phone with their connection. The plans of Rs. 999 and above will come with subscriptions to various OTTs including Disney Hostar, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.

With regard to Airtel Xtreme Bundle offering, the 4k set-top box can be bought with a Rs. 1500 security deposit which will also give access to various OTTs mentioned above.

Here is the direct link to access more details on the Airtel’s new broadband plans.

The current price revamp comes at the heels of Reliance JioFiber new tariff plans which included 30-day free trial of 4K set-top box, and subscriptions for up to 12 OTT services which include Netflix, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.