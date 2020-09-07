Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the examination schedule for the CRP-RRB IX Officer Scale and Office Assistant recruitment. The examination was scheduled to begin from September 12. The new dates will be announced soon.

There was no reason mentioned for the postponed. The notification just mentions the phrase ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’. The notification also says, “Revised dates will be posted on authorised IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorised Website www.ibps.in regularly.”

The preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants was scheduled to be conducted on September 12, September 13, September 19, September 20, and September 26.

The Main exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant is scheduled for October 18 along with Single exam for Officer Scale II and III. It is not clear whether these exams have also been postponed

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS RRB exam postponement notification.