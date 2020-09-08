Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for the 2019 Male Constable examination result on Monday, September 8. The result can be accessed on the official website, hssc.gov.in, by all the candidates who had participated in the exam

The result document contains the marks obtained by all the candidates which is the total of social marks and qualification marks. The document can be accessed under the ‘Result’s section of the website.

Here is the direct link to check the HSSC Constable 2019 result.

The recruitment is being done for 6000 positions and around 5.8 lakh candidates had appaeared for the written exam. All the candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the document verification round.

How to check HSSC Constable 2019 exam result: