Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification for 535 managerial positions on September 8. All the interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the same on the official website, pnbindia.in.

The 535 vacancies are for various managerial positions including Manager - Risk with 160 vacancies, Manager - Credit with 200 vacancies, Senior Manager - Credit with 50 vacancies, Senior Manager - Risk with 40 vacancies, Manager - Treasury with 30 vacancies, Manager Law with 25 vacancies, 10 vacancies each for Manager HR and Economics, and 8 and 2 vacancies respectively for Manager Civil and Manager Architect.

The application process has already begun on the official website. The last day to apply for these positions is September 29, 2020.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 25 and 35 for Manager positions and 25 and 37 for Senior Manager positions with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The education qualification is different for each positions and candidates are requested to check the official notification for more details.

Here is the direct link to access PNB 2020 recruitment notification.

The selection proess will involve online test and/or interview. The online test will be of 120-minute duration for 200 marks testing candidates on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge in the relevant field.

Here is the direct link to start the application process for the PNB 2020 recruitment.

All interested candidates are requested to go through the official notification carefully for more details on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, exam pattern and syllabus, application process, selection process among others before proceeding with the application.