Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has withdrawn the postponement notification for the 2020 Officer Scale examination. The exam now will be conducted as per its earlier schedule of September 12 and September 13 and call letter for the same has been issued on the official website, ibps.in.

Just like the reason for the postponement was not mentioned on the notification issued on September 7, the reason for withdrawal of postponement was also not given in the latest notification. The Office Assistant exam has been postponed though, and the exam will now be conducted on September 19, September 20, and September 26.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS Office Assistant Preliminary exam call letter.

The latest notification also said, “Candidates are advised to download the same from the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in (99.26% Candidates have been allotted the centre of their choice)“.

The IBPS 2020 RRB recruitment drive is being conducted for Officer Scale I, II and III, and Office Assistant positions for 43 participating banks. The Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will require candidates to appear for a preliminary exam and a main exam. The Officer Scale II and III will consist of a Main exam along with an interview round for all the Officer Scale position.

The application process for the IBPS RRB IX 2020 was conducted from July 1 to July 21. The result for online preliminary exam will be declared in October 2020 and Main exams will be conducted in either October or November.