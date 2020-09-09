Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the provisional answer keys for the first phase of UET and PET 2020 examination on September 9. All the students who had appeared for the UET and PET exam conducted on or before August 31 can download the answer keys from the official website, bhuonline.in.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answers on the answer keys. These need to be submitted on or before September 11 (11.00 pm). The notification says, “Candidates are advised to carefully go through the procedure for challenging questions/ Provisional Answer keys.”

Here is the direct link to go through the process of challenging and access the UET and PET answer keys.

This year the UET and PET 2020 exams were conducted in a delayed manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of entrance exams were conducted for LLB (3 years), B.Ed/ B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA entrance exams.

The second phase is for BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, BCom-FMM, BSc Hons Ag, BA-LLB (5 years), BSc Hons Maths, BSc Hons Biology, Shastri Hons, and B.Voc.

The university is in the process of conducting the 2nd phase of the UET exam from September 9 to September 18.