Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2020 TEE B.Ed. examination hall ticket or admit card today a while ago, according to reports jagranjosh.com. The remaining hall tickets will be released in a phased manner, the report adds.

All the students who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the hall tickets, once released, from the official website, ignou.ac.in. The website is taking time to load currently, but students are suggested to be patient and try after some time.

IGNOU had released the June TEE exams timetable on September 3. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to October 16 for all the PG, UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses.

The June 2020 TEE exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TEE exam is generally conducted in the months of June and December.

The exam will be held in two sessions every day. All COVID-19 precautions have to be followed by the students. Any student who is not able to appear for the June TEE exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons will be accommodated in the December TEE exam.

How to download IGNOU TEE hall tickets