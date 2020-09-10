Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has declared the KEAM 2020 results on September 9. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam check the KEAM 2020 scores on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The notification released along with the result said, ‘Of the 71742 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 56599 students have qualified under Engineering Stream and of the 52145 students opted Pharmacy course and appeared for Paper I, 44390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream. (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination)‘

Here is the direct link to check KEAM 2020 scores.

KEAM 2020 exam was conducted was conducted on July 16 and the answer keys for the same was released on July 17. Based on the objections received on the answer keys, six questions have been deleted.

The notification also said, ‘Those candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Plus Two or equivalent) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/Computer Science/Biotechnology/Biology in order to prepare the Engineering rank list 2020.’ This needs to be done on or before September 10.

How to check KEAM 2020 result: