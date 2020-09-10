Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2020 admit card or hall ticket today, September 10. All the candidates who are supposed to appear for various exams under EAMCET 2020 can download the hall ticket from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

AP SCHE will conduct the EAMCET 2020 exam from September 17 to September 25. The exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses in institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The exam is for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Paramedical courses.

The exam will be conducted under strict COVID-19 protocol. The candidates must go through all the instructions related to the COVID-19 available on the website and/or on the hall ticket. The SCHE has also released a video on the website instructing candidates on COVID-19 precautions.

Play

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket:

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link to download the hall ticket once it is released. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be accessed and printed out.

The exam is generally conducted in the months of April or May but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The schedule for the exam was released in August. The process of conducting various CET exams in the AP state began for today with the ECET exam.