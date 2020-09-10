Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket today a while ago. All the candidates registered to appear for various exams under EAMCET 2020 can download the hall ticket from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

AP SCHE will conduct the EAMCET 2020 exam from September 17 to September 25. The exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses in institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates should go through their hall tickets carefully to fully understand all the rules and regulations.

Here is the direct link to download the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket.

The exam will be conducted under strict COVID-19 protocol. The candidates must go through all the instructions related to the COVID-19 available on the website and/or on the hall ticket. The SCHE has also released a video on the website instructing candidates on COVID-19 precautions.

Play

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: