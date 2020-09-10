Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UPSEE 2020 exam admit card today at 2.00 pm. All the students who are scheduled to take part in the UPSEE 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20. Candidates should go through all the important instructions on the admit card regarding all the COVID-19 precautions they must take before and during the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSEE 2020 admit card.

The schedule of the exam can be accessed on the home page of the official website. The exam on September 20 will be conducted in three sessions for various papers. Paper 4, Paper 5, Paper 7 and Paper 8 will be conducted from 9.00 am to 11.00 am; Paper 1 and Paper 2 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 pm; Paper 3 from 3.45 pm to 6.15 pm; and Paper 6 from 3.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to download UPSEE 2020 admit card: