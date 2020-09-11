Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 exam admit card has been released on September 10. All the candidates who have applied to participate can download the admit card from the official website, cucetexam.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions from September 18 to September 20. All the candidates must go through the instructions carefully available on the admit card and in this link. The exam timetable can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the CUCET 2020 admit card.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various Central Universities for various UG, PG, and RP courses offered in these universities. There are 14 central universities located across the country. CUCET exam scores are also used by four state universities for admission purpose.

How to download CUCET 2020 admit card: