NTA has not released any update regarding the UGC NET June 2020 admit card. Th exam is set to begin from September 16 and will go on until September 25. The admit card is generally issued at least 10 days before the exam.

It should be noted that the NTA had previously delayed the ICAR admit card release for the exam scheduled on September 7 and 8. Three days before the exam NTA had released a notification stating that the ICAR UG exam has been postponed.

Now, the ICAR exam is scheduled at a time when UGC NET exam is also scheduled which might not be an ideal situation to maintain physical distancing and sanitisation purpose during COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, there is a possibility that the UGC NET exam might also get postponed.

Any update regarding the admit card or exam dates can be expected to be released on NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, or UGC NET’s official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. There is no upper age limit to appear for the exam; however, candidates who are seeking for JRF should be below 28 years old.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.