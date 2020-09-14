The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th 2019-20 examination result for the Kashmir Division today, September 14. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, jkbose. ac.in.

The results for the Class 10th Bi-Annual exam for 2019-20 for the Kashmir Division and Class 12th Annual/Bi-Annual exam 2019-20 (private) for the Kashmir Division are available now on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the JKOBSE result:

The results for the remaining divisions will be available on the official website soon. Students are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the same.

How to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th results: