Karnataka State Police (KSP) has declared the 2019 Police Sub-Inspector provisional selection list on its official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the SI exam can check the result on the official website, psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

The SI recruitment for both men and women was conducted to fill around 3000 vacancies. The application process was conducted in the months of October and November 2019. The written exam was conducted in March 2020 and now the result has been declared.

The result document will get downloaded on the device from the official website. Candidates need to access the document on the official website.

Steps to check KSP SI 2019 result: