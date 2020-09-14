NTA has finally given an update regarding the UGC NET June-September examination. The UGC NET exam has been postponed and will now be conducted from September 24. The remaining details will be released soon on the official website.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. The exam has been postponed since the postponed ICAR exams are scheduled to be conducted on those dates. A few candidates are scheduled to appear on both the exams and thus had asked NTA to postpone the UGC NET exam.

The official notification says, ‘This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC-NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently.’

Here is the direct link to access the NTA UGC NET notification.

Candidates are suggested to keep checking both the NTA’s official website and UGC NET official website for any updates on the exam and admit card.

UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various institutions. The exam is conducted for various subjects and the top 6% of scorers get the NET certification.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.