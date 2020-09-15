Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 notification today, September 15. This is based on the SSC calendar released on 30 September 2019.

The notification will be released on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. According to the calendar, the application process for the CGL 2020 exam will go on until October 15, 2020. The preliminary exam date will be revealed on the official notification.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 32 years old. There will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The minimum eligibility for most positions is graduation from any stream; however, a few positions might require graduation from certain streams and candidates are advised to go through the notification for further details.

The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2020 examination: