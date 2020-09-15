Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) has released the ECET 2020 answer keys today, September 15. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys and one must submit them in the prescribed format on or before September 17 (5.00 pm). All the details can be accessed in this direct link with regard to raising objections.

Here is the direct link to access AP SCHE ECET answer keys.

AP ECET exam was conducted on September 14. The ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission into 2ndyear regular B.E. and B.Tech.Courses in University engineering colleges and for lateral admission into 2ndyear regular B.Pharmacy Course.