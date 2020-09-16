Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the 2020 Stenographer Grade B and Grade I LDC notification today, September 16. Along with the release of the notification, the application process for the same will also begin from today.

The notification will be released at upsc.gov.in and the application process will be conducted at upsconline.nic.in.

The information is based on the UPSC calendar released on August 18. According to the calendar, the last day to apply to participate is October 6. The preliminary examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2020.

The exam is conducted to fill stenographer vacancies at various central government departments. The selection process will involve a written test for 500 marks on General Studies/General Knowledge, Procedures and Practices in Govt of India, Noting and Drafting. There will be shorthand test as part of the first round.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully before proceeding with the application for more details on eligibility, qualification, number of vacancies, reservation policy, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others.