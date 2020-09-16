Indian Institute of Management (IIM) CAT 2020 application period has been extended by a week’s time. The last day to apply to appear for the exam now is September 23. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can still participate in the application process on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

This year the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29. The last day to apply to participate for the exam was September 16 before the extension. The admit card for the exam will be released October 28.

CAT or Common Admission Test is conducted for admission to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The test will be conducted at 156 cities across the country.

Interested candidates need to hold a bachelor’s degree to be eligible to apply with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories). The CAT scores will be used by various IIMs for admissions purposes. The next stage of admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

Here is the direct link to start the IIM CAT 2020 registration process.

Candidates are advised to go through the various factors such as selection process, qualification. eligibility, application process, exam pattern, exam syllabus before proceeding with the application process.