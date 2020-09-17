The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 and the Diploma CET (DCET) 2020 again, reports NDTV. According to official information, the Karnataka PGCET will now be held on October 13 and 14, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on October 6 and 7. Karnataka DCET exams will be held on October 14. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 7.

KEA said in a statement that two entrance exams have also been postponed as different university exams were scheduled on the same dates. Students who are yet to apply for the PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 will be given one last chance to submit their application forms up to September 21 (5:30 pm), according to an official statement. They will have to pay the fees on or before September 22.

Further information regarding the two exams will be available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. The eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Students with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test, the report added.