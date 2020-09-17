The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 results today at 2:00 pm. Candidates who appeared on the CSEET 2020 first test will be able to check their results on the official website - icsi.edu. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ICSI conducted the first-ever CSEET on August 27 in a remote proctored mode.

Students were allowed to write the exam from their homes. The ICSI also conducted repeat CSEET on August 31 for the students who didn’t appear for the August 27 test.

After the results have been announced, the students can check via icsi.edu/cseet. To check individual results and scorecards, the students will be required to use their login credentials.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (#CSEET) – August, 2020 results to be announced on 17th September, 2020 @ 2:00 PM #csashishgarg pic.twitter.com/Zn88laQ7Tw — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) September 16, 2020

CSEET 2020 results: How to check

Go to the official website - icsi.edu. Click on the “CSEET 2020 result” link. Enter login credentials. Submit and download results.

CSEET is conducted twice every year. The second CSEET exam will be held on November 21, reports NDTV. As the first CSEET was conducted in remote proctored mode, ICSI had decided to remove the Viva-Voce portion of the exam.

“The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test shall remain the same as per the existing schedule of CSEET. Paper-4 will carry 50 marks, which will contain questions on Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills”, ICSI said in a statement.