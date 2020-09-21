National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2020 detailed exam schedule on September 20. The exam will be conducted from October 5 to October 8 and the detailed schedule can be accessed on the official websites, nta.ac.in.

The Agency also said in the notification that the admit card for the exam will be released today, September 21. All the candidates can download the admit from the NTA website, nta.ac.in.

JNU is one of most prominent universities in the country and the entrance exam this year for the university will be conducted by the NTA. The exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and is now scheduled to be conducted in the month of October.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions on each day, the first session from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second sessions from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the JNUEE 2020 exam schedule.