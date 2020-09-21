Assam Science and Technology or ASTU has released the Assam CEE 2020 answer keys on September 20, a few hours after the exam. The provisional answer keys for the exam can be downloaded from the official website, astu.ac.in.

Earlier in a notification released last week, the ASTU had said in the challenge for the answer keys will be accepted until September 23 through the online link available on the website.

Here is the direct link to access Assam CEE 2020 answer keys.

The university will examine the challenges and prepare a final answer keys based on which the result will be declared. The challenge of answer keys will be accepted online after a payment of a processing fee of Rs. 300 per question.

Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering colleges in the state. Once the result is declared, the counselling details will be released on the official website. The exam was conducted on September after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.