Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the UPSEE 2020 answer keys for the various undergraduate course today, September 21. All the candidates who had appeared for the UPSEE 2020 exam can download the answer keys along with the question paper from the official website, upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 exam was conducted yesterday, September 20, after a long delay due to the COVID-19. The objections against the answer keys can be raised on or before September 25, 5.00 pm at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with Students Roll No., Paper Code, Question Booklet Code, Question No. and suggested answer with supporting documents.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

How to check UPSEE 2020 answer keys and question paper: