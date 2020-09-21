Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 exam answer keys have been released today, September 21. All the candidates who have appeaered for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, cucetexam.in.

The objections against the answer keys can be raised on or before September 24, according to Times of India. The candidates should go through the instructions carefully about the rules of raising an objection.

Here is the direct link to access the CUCET 2020 answer keys.

The exam was conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions from September 18 to September 20. CUCET exam is for admissions to various Central Universities for UG, PG, and RP courses offered in these universities. There are 14 central universities located across the country. CUCET exam scores are also used by four state universities for admission purpose.

How to download CUCET 2020 answer keys: